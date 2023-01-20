It's extraordinarily addictive: Robert Pattinson speaks out about "insidious" male body standards

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson, who is no stranger to getting in shape for roles, has once again spoken about the "insidious" body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. According to Variety, an American media company, in a new cover story for ES magazine, Pattinson said, "Even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive -- and you don't quite realize how insidious it is until it's too late."

While the actor stated that he never struggled with his own body image, he has "basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency." "I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it's a cleanse... you definitely lose weight," added Pattinson.

Noting that one of his goals for 2023 is to "try consistency," Pattison detailed some of the other diets he's tried, including keto. "I was like, 'Oh, there's a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?' But I didn't realize that you can't have beer as it completely defeats the purpose," he said.

As per Variety, previously, Pattinson spoke about his workout regimen for 'The Batman', telling GQ ahead of the film's release, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean -- he wasn't exactly ripped. Literally, I'm just barely doing anything." (ANI)

