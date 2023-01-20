One Piece Episode 1048: Release date, time, plot & more

Japanese anime One Piece Episode 1048 will be released on Sunday, January 22, 2023. The recent release preview reveals the new episode may focus on Yamato’s life. The new episode is titled “For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen’s Pledge.”

One Piece Episode 1048 preview: “The struggle between father and the son gets fierce. Yamato remembers three great Samurai. He turns his bond of passion with these heroes who risk their life for the future of the Land of the Wano.”

The latest episode features Kawamatsu and Hyogoro block off the Performance Floor’s entrance but Kaido’s men are heading towards the Floor. Zoro and Sanji are healed. They are combating with Queen and King of the Beast Pirates. Shinobu tells Luffy she turned Momonosuke into a 28-year-old. Luffy and Momo are preparing for the battle.

One Piece Episode 1048 will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release and can be followed on Funimation the next day.

The episodes with English subtitles are likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Here's the list of timings in different places around the world:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 6:00 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 PM

British Standard Time: 2:00 AM

Central European Standard Time: 3:00 AM

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 09:30 AM

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 AM

One Piece is a Japanese anime television series based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series of the same name. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his crew of pirates, named the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" in order to become the next Pirate King.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on One Piece anime and other Japanese anime series!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1072 full summary is finally out! Know in detail