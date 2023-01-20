Left Menu

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 10: What to expect?

Updated: 20-01-2023 14:05 IST
Image Credit: HISTORY
The treasure-hunting reality series, The Curse of Oak Island premiered back in 2017 on the History Channel. Soon the show gathers enormous viewers worldwide. The series follows brothers Marty and Rick Lagina who efforts to find the speculated treasure or historical artifacts believed to be on Oak Island. Gradually the treasure hunter team came closer to their belief after finding much scientific evidence, that will uncover the mysteries of Oak Island Nova

History Channel is currently premiering The Curse of Oak Island Season 10. Marty and Rick Lagina are back with their team to solve the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 10 (S10 EP10 ) is the upcoming episode to be aired on Tuesday. Episode 10 is titled “The Blob.” Here’s the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 10

 “While the archaeologists work hard to uncover a new feature discovered on Lot 5, the scientists have finally identified the area where the gold is.”

In the previous episodes we saw, the team returns to the swamp and uncovers more evidence of a sunken ship. And in the Money Pit, the discovery of a collapsed structure could mean they have finally located the off-set chamber. They were trying hard to find the ‘fabled treasure’ are intensified when they procure what could be the final piece of the puzzle.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 9 features the fellowship being stunned when evidence suggests that a dam lies buried at the end of the swamp, corroborating both Fred Nolan's theory and Zena Halpern's Templar map.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 10 will release on January 24, 2023, at Tues 9 PM EST. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel shows.

