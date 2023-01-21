Sherlock Season 5: Steven Moffat publicly pleads Martin and Benedict to reprise their roles

British mystery crime drama based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories, Sherlock is anticipated since Season 4 came out in 2017. It's been a long time but the creators hinted several times that the doors for Sherlock Season 5 aren't closed. The most awaited series may proceed if Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes) and Martin Freeman (Dr. John Watson) come back.

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss explained that the fourth season's finale episode, titled The Final Problem could actually be just the beginning of Season 5, while Moffat goes a step further to reveal that Sherlock Season 5 would show that Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) are back in their rooms at 221B Baker Street to solve crime cases.

"Our original intention of the series was to go back to the beginning and see them as younger men and… restore it to its factory settings. But I think what's actually happened is that we have now done the story of how the Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson that we have always known, how they became those men. It's actually really a backstory," told Gatiss to Radio Times.

While speaking about the recent BBC drama Inside Man in an interview with BBC, Steven Moffat said he would "start writing Sherlock tomorrow" if Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman agreed to reprise their roles.

He joked, “They’re on to bigger and better things but, Martin and Benedict, please come back?”

Speaking in an interview at the Radio Times Covers Party, Moffat said he'd "do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?"

He added: "Mark [Gatiss] would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we'd all just do it again. It's down to Benedict and Martin."

In November 2022, John Watson appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and admitted that he was unaware whether Sherlock would ever return to screens, but said "it's never a completely shut door".

Suffice it to say, Sherlock Season 5 could happen in the future. But there is no confirmation on the renewal of the detective series Sherlock Season 5. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

