Never Have I Ever season 4: Paxton might come back again to Devi's heart, hinted creator

Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever will be the finale of the romance comedy-drama. Hopefully, Never Have I Ever Season 4 will come up with a hook-up between Devi and Ben. However, co-creator Lang Fisher earlier hinted that Paxton may still have a place in Devi's heart, as he was her first love.

The show has won millions of hearts worldwide. The exact release date for the series is yet to be announced but Never Have I Ever season 4 will surely come to the screens. Never Have I Ever season 4 wrapped up filming in August 2022, and it is officially under post-production now. On August 3, leading lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan confirmed that filming for Never Have I Ever season 4 was completed. “We wrapped filming!! It’s all done! I feel so grateful and overwhelmed with emotions,” she wrote to a fan on Twitter.

The coming-age sitcom Never Have I Ever follows Devi Vishwakumar (played by MaitreyiRamakrishnan), an Indian-American Tamil girl from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. After her father’s death, Devi loses the sensation in her legs due to the psychological trauma of the event, and she is unable to walk for three months. One day she miraculously recovers and stands on her legs in an attempt to see her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet)and nemesis Ben Gross (JarenLewison). The story revolves around how she deals with her grief, her identity, her school life and her struggle with her relationship with her mother, Paxton and Ben.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 ends with Devi making two huge decisions: She wants to stay with her family and friend for the senior year, and to lose her virginity to enemy-turned-possible-lover Ben. Devi learns that her best friend, Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) had sex with Addison (Devi's boyfriend in season 3), making Devi the only virgin among her friend group. She visits Ben, hands him the pass he gave her, and the two begin to kiss as the bedroom door closes behind them.

Fisher said to EW that if fans think this is the time to say goodbye to Paxton then they should think again. "In season 4, it continues onward. But I think the part that is done is seeing him as this unattainable dream of a hunk. He is no longer that, and they can be more like peers going forward,"

In a note posted to her social media, MaitreyiRamakrishnan thanked the audience and assured to give a promising series finale. "I am so proud of us all and everything this show has accomplished...Let's do this one more time, yeah?"

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Season 4 will be released in 2023.

