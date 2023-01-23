My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17: What to expect?

The last few chapters of the anime My Hero Academia (MHA) is showing the aftermath of the war. All For One takes control over Shigaraki and his army and makes his way toward the main facility on an island. The Heroes are recovering following their mighty battle against the villains but they are losing public support. They had never been to this worst time before. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 is the upcoming segment to be released on Saturday without any break.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 is likely to continue the Todoroki family drama as they were discussing the past and what may happen in the future. Keigo Takami is telling how his father abused them while he was a child. Episode 17 is titled The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire."

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16

When he was a child, Keigo Takami lived in a poor and abusive household. His father was a villain who went on the run with his mother after killing someone, inadvertently having a child, who he would treat terribly. Keigo would watch news broadcasts of Heroes but never believed in them beyond fantasy, clinging to his Endeavor doll as his only source of happiness. One day, his father is arrested by Endeavor, reinvigorating hope in the boy that Heroes are real. He and his mother are left on the streets, as she begs him to use his wings to do something.

After Keigo saves some civilians from an incident, they are approached by the Hero Public Safety Commission, recruiting Keigo to be a hero while also cutting all ties of the "Takami" name for them both. In the present, Best Jeanist and Hawks drive through the city, where they explain how they were able to put Best Jeanist into a "death-like state" to fool Dabi before he was revived. Best Jeanist stops a group of thugs on the street, where he learns the police are too busy rounding up the escaped convicts and the hero offices nearby have shut down causing them to notice how much the faith in heroes has dwindled. They arrive at Hawks' mother's home where he finds a letter from her explaining how Dabi had sent men to force her into revealing his past, and that she has fled to not cause him any more trouble. Hawks laments on his failure to save his mother and instead runs from his past, and declares his intention to do what he wants to do now and help Endeavor.

Meanwhile, civilians have started to take matters into their own hands using support items to fight villains, but their inexperience only leads to more damage and more decrying for the Heroes being late. Endeavor regains consciousness in the hospital, breaking down over Dabi and his past sins coming back to haunt him. Shoto and his siblings awkwardly walk in on him as he tearfully attempts to apologize for his guilt and actions. He is then confronted by Rei regarding his current state, telling him they need to talk about Toya.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 17 release details

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 will release on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan. The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms. Here are the various timings for the episodes in different countries.

Pacific Time: 01:30 hrs (Saturday, January 28, 2023)

Central Time: 03:30 hrs (Saturday, January 28, 2023)

Eastern Time: 04:30 hrs (Saturday, January 28, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 14:00 hrs (Saturday, January 28, 2023)

Australian Standard: 19:30 hrs (Saturday, January 28, 2023)

