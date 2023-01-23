Black Clover Chapter 349: Asta is inching closer to save Sister Lily

Black Clover is covering the final arc of the manga. Black Clover Chapter 349 is the upcoming chapter which will pick from the end of Chapter 348. Previous chapters uncover a big part of the story. Ichika is recovering from her fearful memories in life. Ichika will feel sorry and apologize to Asta for the words she told about YamiSukehiro. Asta ultimately joins the Ryuzen Seven members.

On the battlefield, Asta defends Ichika from Yrul's magic, and as a result, he is forced to combat his own illusion. Asta regains his mind power and vows to be the strongest so that he can defend Paladin Yrul's attack easily.

Currently, the verified spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 349 are yet to be out but some leaks or predictions are circulating online. Read below to get the Black Clover Chapter 349 predictions.

Black Clover Chapter 349 may show Asta facing the rest two Paladins in the Land of the Sun. As Asta’s motive is to rescue Sister Lily, he will also face Paladin Heath Grice who is also present in the scene. Though Heath Grice died in the Black Clover series but he is again bought back as a Paladin by the former Wizard King. Lucius Zogratis the former King can turn back a dead person as a Paladin.

Or, Asta may fight Sister Lily first to rescue her from the Paladins. Lucius Zogratis will continuously try to keep Paladin Lily safe for Judgement Day, so he may interrupt the fight.

Black Clover Chapter 349 is the upcoming issue of Shonen Jump magazine to be released on Sunday, January 29. The translated chapters are generally released in the daytime in other international countries. Australian and Japanese readers will find the chapter to be out at 12 am JST i.e Monday, January 30.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover Chapter 349 timings and release dates in different places around the globe.

Pacific Summer Time: 07:00 AM (Sunday, January 29)

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM, (Sunday, January 29)

UK Summer Time: 3:00 PM, (Sunday, January 29)

Central European Summer Time: 4:00 PM, (Sunday, January 29)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, (Sunday, January 29)

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM, (Sunday, January 22)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (Monday, January 30)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 AM (Monday, January 30)

