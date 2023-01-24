Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90: Dr. Hedo’s operation begins!

The Japanese manga series Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 is the upcoming chapter. Readers have to wait a few more days, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. The new chapter will release on Friday, February 20, 2023.

Dragon Ball Super is a Japanese manga and sequel to the Dragon Ball manga, written by Toyotarō and overseen by Akira Toriyama. The manga picks the story of Goku Goku and his adventures following the defeat of Majin Buu, but before the final chapters involving the 28th World Martial Arts Tournament. While an adaptation of Toriyama's outline, it has many storyline differences when compared to the two most-recent Dragon Ball Z movies and the Dragon Ball Super anime.

The granola the Survivor arc was concluded in Chapter 87 and Dragon Ball Super has begun with the newest arc, the “Super Hero Arc” of the manga from chapter 88. The story of the new arc begins with The Birth of the Super Heroes.” Goku, Whis, Beerus, and the Oracle Fish all enjoy a meal together on Beerus' planet. After the death of Gas and the loss of Black Frieza in the previous arc, Goku and Vegeta are now aware of their powers. Black Frieza can return anytime so Goku and Vegeta continue their training to defeat him.

Goten and Trunks introduce themselves as good heroes. They want to keep the city clean. Trunk is called Saiyaman X-1 while Goten is named Saiyaman X-2. They pose as the superhero and announce “here to tidy up” in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 89. Trunk is trying to open his mom’s computer to figure out the content of the disk he had. But the computer contains virus.

Meanwhile, his mom and sister arrive in the room and asked him if he had broken the computer once again. However, his sister has solved his problem. His mother asked him to take Mai to school with him otherwise people would start talking.

In school, Mai attends the class and introduced herself. A new boy named Baytah also joined the school on the same day. In the off period, Trunk is playing on the ground. He knew that Dr. Hedo is observing everyone. Dr. Hedo sees Trunk running at a supper speed and he wonders if Trunk was the one who stole his disc. Dr. Hedo talks to a mysterious person through a microphone to keep an eye on Trunk and it was none other than Baytah.

Mai notices a machine at the back of Baytah’s neck. He tells to Trunk that Baytah is not a human. He is an Android. Baytah follows Trunk and his activities for the whole day. In the meantime, a ball goes under a vehicle and Goten absently uses his power in front of other students to pick up the ball.

Baytah assumes Goten is the superhero who has stolen the disk from Dr. Hedo. Baytah takes his original form and costume and starts fighting with Goten. Trunk secretly takes his superhero form, Saiyaman X-1 and put off his mask. While they were busy fighting, Baytah notices the disc in Mai's hand. While he chases Mai, Trunk and Goten and tackles the situations.

Dr. Hedo promises to create more powerful androids to defeat the superheroes. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 will pick right from here. The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 will come out the same week of its release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we have to wait more than one month.

We will update you on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, Manga Plus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Dragon Ball Super Chapter 88 and other Japanese mangas.

