Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3: Current status, release date & everything we know

Rent-a-Girlfriend is a romantic comedy anime based on the Weekly Shonen Magazine Manga from author Reiji Miyajima. After two successful seasons the third part of the anime has been officially Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 will be produced by TMS Entertainment, the animation studio behind the anime adaptation.

The announcement of Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 was made via the official Japanese website alongside a special YouTube teaser trailer with the statement: “Production of the third season of the TV anime has been decided! Special Report Video” is now on view! The second season of the TV anime “Kanojo, Oyasama” has finally reached its final episode. The decision to produce the third season of the TV anime was announced after the final TV broadcast at midnight on Friday, September 16!” (via Kanokari-official.)

The anime tells about Kazuya Kinoshita who is dumped by his girlfriend Mami Nanami after dating for a month. He decides to use an online dating app to rent a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara. But he gives her a poor rating because he thinks her fake. But Chizuru berates him for that during their next meeting, he realizes she is meaner than he expected. Just then he heard his grandmother is ill and hospitalized.

Chizuru comes along and his grandmother is smitten with how great she is. Kazuya continues renting Chizuru to keep up appearances with his family and friends, but things get complicated when they discover they are next-door apartment neighbors and attend the same college. Later, other girls from the rental girlfriend business also join in.

Here’s how Crunchyroll describes the story:

“A hopeless college student, Kinoshita Kazuya, meets a graceful rental girlfriend, Mizuhara Chizuru, and ends up introducing her as his girlfriend to his family and friends. Time goes on with Kazuya unable to tell the truth, as he's surrounded by devilish ex-girlfriend Nanami Mami, who keeps coming back to tempt him for some reason, hyper-aggressive provisional girlfriend Sarashina Ruka, who doesn't know how to take no for an answer, and super shy but diligent and hardworking younger rental girlfriend, Sakurasawa Sumi… beautiful girlfriends of all types! The pub, the beach, hot springs, Christmas, and New Year’s… Having gone through these challenging events, Kazuya's feelings for Chizuru keep growing stronger. But she reveals a shocking truth that threatens to shake their "relationship" to the very core!”

The release date for Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 is yet to be revealed. However, we guess we could expect the third part of the anime in 2024 as there was a two-year gap between the first two seasons. We will keep an eye on the anime Rent a Girlfriend Season 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

