One Piece Chapter 1073 full summary out! Know all important details

Manga One Piece Chapter 1073 is releasing within a few days. Fans are waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The spoilers and the raw scans for the chapter were released on January 24 and 25.

According to MangaPlus, the upcoming chapter will release on Monday, January 29, 2023, at 12 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1072 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 7:00 AM

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM

UK Summer Time: 3:00 pm

Central European Time: 4:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1073

One Piece chapter 1073 is reportedly titled ‘Miss Buckingham Stussy’ and Stussy is planning against Luffy while Zoro fighting against S-Hawk.

The cover page shows Vegapunk and other MADS scientists -- Caesar Clown, Vinsmoke Judge, and Queen of the Beast Pirates. The picture depicts Vegapunk as happy with his invention while Caesar, Judge, and Queen are disgusted.

One Piece Chapter 1073 begins by focusing on Stussy’s situation with Rob Lucci. Lucci attacking Stussy is an illusion. Kaku is still unconscious. Stussy is planning to do the same with Lucci. Stussy attacked him by using Kami-e" (Paper Art) technique called "Remaining Body."

It is then revealed that the mystery person whom Vegapunk spoke with was indeed Stussy and that Vegapunk had intended to make her a CP0 member.

Stussy is unable to stop Lucci as he carries out the order of Seraphim. Shaka reminds Stussy that her authority level is the same as Lucci’s, meaning she can’t order the Seraphim to stop their attack.

Kuma keeps trying to climb the Red Line and on the other side Edison, Lilith, Sanji, and Franky head to Labophase.

Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Edison can come outside the lab Stratum building. Lilith attacks S-Hawk before she can get the order to stop. Meanwhile, Zoro defends Lilith who comes under S-Hawk’s attack. S-Hawk becomes more concerned about Zoro’s power.

At the same time -Shark attacks Vegapunk Edison but Sanji stopped it. Finally, Edison gives the order and all Seraphim cease their attacks. In One Piece Chapter 1073, fans will see Luffy and Chopper running toward the lab in search of the real Vegapunk.

Cut to Sphinx Island. It’s revealed that the Marines come to Sphinx Island while Marco was away in Wanokuni. But Weevil arrived and protected the village. However, Weevill was captured by Ryokugyuu. Now Marco is with Miss Bakkin. She asks Marco to bring back her son and to give her Shirohige’s inheritance. Marco says, “I appreciate you saving the village but…” and Miss Bakkin replies, “You doubt about my son’s lineage? Then just ask Vegapunk!!”.

The scene cut to the Kizaru’s ship. Gorosei members are helping Kizaru. Kizaru provides some snacks and drinks to an old man on the ship. Before that Marines tested the food whether it is poisoned. Kizaru asked the old man “Have you ever met Vegapunk?” Old man: “Yes, just once in the past…”

It seems the old man is one member of the Gorousei (Five Elders). The man has a scar on his left face and dull dreadlocks. According to the raw scans, he is the World's Highest Authority – Gorousei. [Saint Jegarcia Saturn (ジェイガルシア・サターン聖)] Saturn: “I regret that it has come to this!!” This is where the chapter ends and unfortunately there will be an ODA break next week.

