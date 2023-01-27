Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13: Everything we know so far

Since NBC has dropped Chicago P.D. for Season 10 Episode 12, enthusiasts are getting impatient to know about Episode 13. The latest season is revolving on around Ruzek, Atwater, and Upton. Unfortunately, the release of Chicago P.D. S10 E13 will be delayed.

NBC revealed Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 will release after two weeks break which means fans will see the new episode on February 8, 2023.

The latest episode ends with Upton receiving a phone call from Sean O'Neal who's in prison with Sean revealing information to her. As Upton struggles to keep Sean at a distance, Intelligence races to stop a crime they believe may already be in progress. Check out the promo of Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 below.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 story so far

Chicago P.D. tells the story of an elite group of patrol and intelligence officers in the Chicago Police Department.

Season 10 begins after the death of informant Anna when Voight is trying to keep the neighborhood clean. But he is continuously facing new threats. Two weeks after Anna’s death, Voight and IU investigate a new drug that is hitting the streets of Chicago and try to prevent it from reaching further after it takes the life of a young kid while Hailey is concerned about Jay. A convicted murderer - with the testimony of Ruzek - manages to hijack his prison van after the trial and kidnaps one from the guards. The intelligence unit teams up to find him and the kidnapped guard before things get missed up while Burgess pushes Ruzek due to his motives in this case, creating tension between them and Dante Torres officially joins Intelligence.

The team investigates a string of brutal pharmacy robberies and after Halstead gets into a fight with a suspect, stabbing the man to death, he chooses to turn himself into Chief Patrick O'Neal rather than go along with the cover story Voight and Upton had composed. Halstead suspected someone and stab the man to death. He denied going with Voight and Upton's cover story. Halstead resigned from Chicago PD. The investigating unit was trying hard to solve the case when they discover chief O'Neal as his son is involved in the case.

Voight and the Intelligence Unit are trying to prevent the new drug from reaching citizens after it made a kid its victim. Meanwhile, a murder occurred in the neighborhood of Dante Torres. As Voight and Atwater help Torres balance his duty and his belonging, Torres finds himself soon realizing that his life has changed forever.

A carjacking happens at a gas station, and Atwater and Torres respond but Atwater finds himself in the controversy when he is accused of murdering a rich white boy during a tense arrest, one that could get him benched from his job. Meanwhile, Burgess & Upton have found a lead to Chief O'Neal's son's case in an abandoned house. After the shocking discovery, to keep his son out of prison, Sean O'Neal hired a lawyer.

Atwater is not taking any help from his father regarding the case. His dad is busy at the funeral where there’s a shooting. The CCTV camera captured an unknown man on the spot. Atwater is immediately concerned. The situation is strange. He found something at the funeral leads that made him confused about whether his father is connected to the gang who are involved in ruthless activities. The Intelligence Unit team is trying to find the shooter. He must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, searching up old memories and revealing new truths.

As time passes, Atwater is getting involved with the case while much illegal evidence already surfaced against Sean O'Neal that resulted from repetitive investigations. Upton received a phone call from Sean O'Neal who was in prison with Sean revealing information to her.

Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 13 will air on Wednesday, February 2023, at 10 pm (ET). Follow NBC to watch the show. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the NBC series!

