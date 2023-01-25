Left Menu

The School for Good and Evil 2 renewal possibilities & recent updates

The School for Good and Evil 2 renewal possibilities & recent updates
The School for Good and Evil follows the first novel by Soman Chainani. Image Credit: Netflix
The School for Good and Evil is Netflix's latest film adaptation of the fantasy fairytale books by Soman Chainani. The film has amassed a significant international fan following. As of 2022, the book series has been translated into over 32 languages and sold more than 3.5 million copies worldwide.

Despite its popularity, some critics have criticized the series for its weak narrative and storytelling. Fans are wondering if there will be a sequel to the first movie in the future. Netflix is yet to officially renew The School for Good and Evil. Here’s everything we know about The School for Good and Evil Season 2.

The School for Good and Evil follows the first novel by Soman Chainani. There are five more novels to adapt into movies, meaning that director Paul Feig may come with The School for Good and Evil Season 2. ‘A World without Princes’ is the second book of the series which follows Agatha and Sophie once again swept off in the school program.

"The goal is definitely for this to be a franchise," Paul Feig told EW. "That's the plan going forward, just take all the material of these books, and hopefully make a franchise out of it. We love the characters, love the world. The books are super fun and very dense."

In an interview for the film In Dublin, Feig was asked about his decision on The School for Good and Evil 2. Feig said, “I would love to continue it. Once you build the world and you get to bring these characters to life on the screen, they become like family you know. Plus, you’re afraid to sort of hand over the reins, so it’d be really fun to do another one of these and this is definitely set up to be a franchise.”

As mentioned above, The School for Good and Evil 2 needs an official announcement from Netflix, so there’s no premiere date yet. In general, Netflix takes a gap of at least two years between two movies, so even if the second movie gets a greenlit now, we should not expect The School for Good and Evil 2 before 2024.

The School for Good and Evil tells the story of two best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie). Sophie dreams to become a princess like Cinderella, while Agatha regards herself as the town witch, and only wants Sophie to be happy. They face many troubles however against several odds both the girls are loyal to each other.

When Sophie and Agatha are kidnapped and brought to the School for Good and Evil, things don’t play out as expected. At the end of the film, an evil force threatens the school girls. The girls need to find a way to get rid of the evil force. The storyline has definitely left a door open for a sequel.

As of now, there is no update on The School for Good and Evil 2. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series!

