'Ice Cold in Alex', 'Victim' fame British actor Sylvia Syms passes away at 89

British actor Sylvia Syms, best known for her roles in 'Ice Cold in Alex' and 'Victim,' passed away in London. She was 89.

ANI | Updated: 28-01-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 10:03 IST
Sylvia Syms. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
British actor Sylvia Syms, best known for her roles in 'Ice Cold in Alex' and 'Victim,' passed away in London. She was 89. The actor died on Friday, at Denville Hall, a care home in London for the entertainment industry people.

According to Deadline, in a statement shared with The Sun, Syms' family said: "She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end. Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed." Syms' children, Beatie and Ben Edney, said in a statement. "We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our Mum over the past year," as reported by Variety.

Syms was educated at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. In the first phase of her storied career, Syms had significant roles in the British war classic "Ice Cold in Alex" and the English civil war film "The Moonraker," both of which were released in 1958. Syms also acted in "Victim" (1961), a film that helped towards decriminalizing homosexuality in the U.K. Syms received the first of her three BAFTA acting nominations for "Woman in a Dressing Gown" (1957), followed by nods for "No Trees in the Street" (1959) and "The Tamarind Seed" (1974).

More recently, in Stephen Frears' "The Queen" (2006), Syms played Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. Helen Mirren who played her daughter Queen Elizabeth II, won an Oscar for her performance, as reported by Variety. Shortly after the end of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's period of office in 1990, Syms portrayed her in Thatcher: The Final Days (1991), a Granada TV film for ITV. She later recreated the role on the stage.

Other notable film roles for Syms include "Expresso Bongo" (1959), "The World of Suzie Wong" (1960) and "The Quare Fellow" (1962). Syms also had a role in the popular British soap 'EastEnders' as Olive Woodhouse and starred alongside Cara Delevingne in the short film 'Timeless'. Her most recent role was in the BBC period drama 'Gentleman Jack' (2019) as Mrs Rawson. (ANI)

