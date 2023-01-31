Left Menu

Jonas Brothers announce 'The Album' release date

The Jonas Brothers have revealed that their new album will be out this May. "We are excited to announce today that our new album, 'The Album,' will be coming out May 5," Nick Jonas said.

ANI | Updated: 31-01-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2023 07:48 IST
Jonas Brothers announce 'The Album' release date
Jonas Brothers (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Jonas Brothers have revealed that their new album will be out this May. The Jonas Brothers told Variety (a US-based media house) in advance of the band's January 30 Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony that their upcoming sixth album incorporates traditional '70s pop and Americana with a contemporary touch.

According to Variety, the Jonas brothers revealed that the album is due on May 5 and will be accompanied by a tour! "We are excited to announce today that our new album, 'The Album,' will be coming out May 5," Nick Jonas said.

"And we can't wait to see you on tour later this year," he added. Joe Jonas spoke about the lyrics of the songs in the upcoming album. He said, "The direction of the lyrics, the stories we're telling...It has changed a lot."

However, the broad appeal is also crucial for fans who frequently bring their parents and children to events. Speaking about the same Nick said, "There are so many different generations...How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? ... We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal." When asked about their favourite in the album, Nick Jonas told Variety, "I'm torn between 'Little Bird,' which is a song about parenthood that will affect people in different ways, and 'Waffle House.' It was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head-scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favourites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It's a really, really, fun song. We can't wait to play it live." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, has applied for U.S. tourist visa

 Global
2
Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

Space rocks reveal surprising origin of Earth's life ingredients

 United Kingdom
3
Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

Hubble captures stunning view of turbulent cosmic Tarantula: Check it out

 Global
4
The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development
Blog

The Rise of Smart Cities: Technology Transforming Urban Development

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Sewage to Solution: Innovations in Wastewater Treatment

Building a Better Tomorrow: The Future of Urban Development

A Drop of Hope: The Connection Between Water and Sustainable Development

The Power of H2O: Water and Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023