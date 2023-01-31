Nani, Mrunal Thakur commence shoot of highly anticipated Telugu film

Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer highly anticipated Telugu film went on floors on Tuesday. Being helmed by Shouryuv, the yet-to-be titled movie is touted to be an emotional family drama.

The actors commenced the shoot with a 'mahurat' shot in Hyderbad on Tuesday morning. Mrunal has been shuffling between Hyderabad and Mumbai as she's been busy prepping for the film, in between workshops as part of the character prep.

Speaking about the same, Mrunal said, "I'm sure elated and excited to be part of this project. It's a really heartwarming story and the team backing the project is immensely talented. I'm looking forward to working with Nani. It's an interesting curve, given I did the remake of Jersey last year, a film Nani originally starred in." Besides the Telugu drama, Mrunal also has the war drama 'Pippa' with Ishaan Khatter in her kitty. On the other hand, Nani will also be seen in 'Dasara'. It will be released in theatres globally this year on March 30. (ANI)

