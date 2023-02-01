My Hero Academia Chapter 380 is likely to focus on Deku versus Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Chapter (Boku no Hero Academia) 380 will release on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The new chapter will clear one of the major cliffhangers. Fans will get to see more of Deku and Shigaraki. Once more, these two will square off, and it will be a fight unlike any other.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 380 are yet to be out. One of the most well-received plot twists in the series' final arc so far has been the return of Tomura Shigaraki as well as several other villains who, unlike Tomura, turn to the good side. Furthermore, the last chapter hinted at an end to the three-way battle inside Shigaraki's body between All for One, Tomura, and Tenko.

After being freed from the grip of All for One, Shigaraki has managed to master his quirks. From there, he might perform some combination moves similar to what AFO did, although it is unknown at this point if they will hurt Deku in MHA Chapter 380.

Deku has a time limit due to his Gearshift, so he can only fight for a short period of time. In fact, he could take a lot of damage before his Gearshift timer runs out. But based on the second user’s conversation, he may be powerless after some time and cannot fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 380 will release on February 5. The translated chapter is likely to release on the same day of release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

The new chapter will be available on the official website of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Here's the list of timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Standard Time – 8 am (February 5)

Central Standard Time– 10 am (February 5)

Eastern Standard Time– 11 am (February 5)

British Summer Time – 4 pm (February 5)

Central European Summer Time – 5 pm (February 5)

Indian Standard Time – 8:30 pm (February 5)

Philippine Time – 11 pm (February 5)

Australian Central Daylight Time – 00:30 am (February 6)

