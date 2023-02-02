Left Menu

Taylor Lautner reminisces about 2009 VMAs, makes rare comment about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Actor Taylor Lautner recently recalled what it was like for him to see ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's face after Kanye West interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs.

ANI | Updated: 02-02-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 21:09 IST
Taylor Lautner reminisces about 2009 VMAs, makes rare comment about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Taylor Lautner recently recalled what it was like for him to see ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's face after Kanye West interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Lautner, who dated Swift for a few months in 2009, took a trip down memory lane to make a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend.

During Lautner and his wife Tay Dome's 'The Squeeze' podcast when asked by the latter about which moment in his life he would choose to go back to if he could, he said, "Probably the 2009 VMAs... When I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit." Lautner went on to recall that fateful night, saying, "I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage," reported E! News.

"I can barely hear it. I can't see them," Lautner explained. "I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense." Lautner says he ended up giggling to go along with the bit, but when he saw Swift's expression the reality of the situation dawned upon him. "He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, 'Oh. No. That wasn't good.'"

As per E! News, flash forward to now, Lautner and Swift have both moved on to respective romances. For his part, Lautner and his wife, who now also goes by Taylor Lautner, wed in November after over four years together. As for Swift, she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been together since 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023