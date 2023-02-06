Left Menu

Grammys 2023: Cardi B stuns in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture

Cardi B looked like a vision to behold as she arrived wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's surreal, sculpture-like couture in electric blue!

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:39 IST
Cardi B (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Cardi B looked like a vision to behold as she arrived wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's surreal, sculpture-like couture in electric blue! The stunning gown featured pleated structural features that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist and all the way to the top of her head. The unique dress also featured a sleek skirt and a dramatic train.

Cardi B has not been nominated for an award this year but she will be presenting one. Coming back to the outfit, it's a classic Gaurav Gupta masterpiece. Also, this isn't the first time Cardi B and Gaurav Gupta have collaborated together. Earlier, she wore his design in her music video 'No Love'.

In an endless field of poppy, Cardi represented the element of 'air' in the 'Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit'. The brand's indigenous sculpting technique transformed into infinite shapes, which brought her cosmic character to life in the video. As far as Grammys are concerned, this year's award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

Beyonce has won the Best R&B Song for 'CUFF IT'. The megastar now has 31 all-time Grammy Awards. According to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she would become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most awarded in Grammy history. She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

Kendrick Lamar comes in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill are all nominated for six awards. Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. Bad Bunny also earned a name for himself with "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Latin album nominated for album of the year. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Mneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg are among the best new artists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

