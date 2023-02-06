Left Menu

Viola Davis achieves EGOT status with Grammy win

Viola Davis has achieved the elite EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir 'Finding Me.'

Viola Davis has achieved the elite EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir 'Finding Me.' She has become the 18th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award. After this prestigious win, Viola joined actors and filmmakers such as Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks, Jennifer Hudson and Whoopi Goldberg.

According to Variety, "She also made history by becoming the first black artist to "triple crown" by winning competing acting Oscar, Emmy and Tony awards." "I wrote this book to honour the 6-year-old Viola. To honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!," she said while accepting the honour.

Davis continued to thank "everybody who was a part of [her] story and the best chapter yet." Specifically, she thanked her husband Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis, calling them "my life, you're my joy, the best chapter in my book."

Davis has two Tony Awards for "King Hedley II" and the Broadway revival of "Fences," a Primetime Emmy for "How to Get Away With Murder" and an Oscar for the 2016 film "Fences." Her "How to Get Away With Murder" win made her the first actress of colour to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama. The actress previously said in the Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, that her decision to write her book, which was released in April, was "exacerbated" by the COVID-19 pandemic but rooted in her "hitting the top" in Hollywood. She said, "The only thing I could think to do was to go back to the beginning of my story because I think that once you tell your story over and over again, you start to hear it, and you start to think, 'OK, how did I get here?'" reported Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

