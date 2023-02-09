Lookism Chapter 435: Daniel's search for the truth of his father

Lookism Chapter 435 is the upcoming part of the manhwa which will be released on Thursday 9 February 2023. Fans are eagerly anticipating what will happen next in the upcoming chapter after the previous chapter unveiled some of the most anticipated narrative lines.

In Lookism Chapter 434, we learned while his mother is sound sleeping and Daniel is flipping through a photo album. He clearly remembers that the guy he discovered in the album was not his father, but he is now becoming perplexed by his hazy recollection of his father.

Daniel showed his mother a photo of Jinyeong Park, which she had previously deemed repulsive. Hyung Seok learns that his mom is scared. In Hyung Seok's opinion, his grandmother can assist him in identifying the subject of the picture.

Hyung Seok learned about his grandmother's bad health and memory loss. During the holiday season, Hyung Seok and his mother visit their hometown for a family get-together and meet grandma. She thought Daniel was Jinyeong and was enraged when she saw him, but she soon forgot the reason for her annoyance. Granny lost her mind and ordered Daniel to appear as Jinyoung to find out what is going on.

On the other side, Hyung Nim, the head of the Big Deal, and Lineman were joined by Song Hwang, Samuel Seo, and Johan Seong sat down to discuss the situation. They had all been captured by workers and Lineman stressed the importance of Hyung Nim taking responsibility for the situation. He requested that Hyung Nim make an introduction to the President who had previously offered assistance. Despite this, Hyung Nim remained uncertain about his ability to secure their safety.

Daniel was determined to uncover evidence that would validate his father's claims. The outcome of his search will be revealed in Chapter 435 of Lookism.

Lookism Chapter 435 is set to be released on February 9, 2023. Readers can read the Manhwa in English on Webtoon. The episodes with English subtitles are likely to release on the same day of the issue within a few hours of the release. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Here's the list of timings in different places around the world:

Eastern Standard Time: February 10 at 11:00 AM

Central Standard Time: February 10 at 10.00 AM

Pacific Standard Time: February 10 at 8.00 AM

Japan Standard Time: February 10 at 01:00 PM

India Standard Time: February 10 at 04:30 PM

Australian Eastern Standard Time: February 10 at 12:00 PM

