Black Clover Chapter 351 release date confirmed following temporary hiatus

Black Clover is covering the final arc of the manga. Black Clover Chapter 351 is the upcoming chapter which will pick from the end of Chapter 350. Fans are waiting to see how Asta and the others are planning to fight Lucius. Unfortunately, fans have to wait a week more to get the results. The release date of Chapter 351 of the Japanese manga Black Clover has been pushed back. So the raw scans and spoilers will also be delayed for a week.

Black Clover will be absent next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #11. Series will resume in Issue #12 as scheduled. — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) February 1, 2023

Black Clover chapter 351 is set to release on Sunday, February 19 in different countries. The translated chapters are typically released during the day. The chapter will be available to readers in Australia and Japan on Monday, February 20 at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover Chapter 349 timings and release dates in different places around the globe.

Pacific Summer Time: 07:00 AM (Sunday, February 19)

Eastern Summer Time: 10:00 AM, (Sunday, February 19)

UK Summer Time: 3:00 PM, (Sunday, February 19)

Central European Summer Time: 4:00 PM, (Sunday, February 19)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, (Sunday, February 19)

Philippines Time: 11:00 PM, (Sunday, February 19)

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 AM (Monday, February 20)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 AM (Monday, February 20)

While the confirmed spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 351 have not yet been released, there have been some leaks or speculations that have gone viral online. Get the Black Clover Chapter 351 predictions by reading on.

The previous chapter saw Sister Lily finally come out of her Paladiness. However, to bring her out of her unconsciousness, the only way revealed is to defeat Lucius. Before passing out, she revealed Lucius' plan to everyone and how he was planning to transform the world. Now Black Clover Chapter 351 will likely see Asta and the others training hard and planning to fight Lucius.

Asta's defeat of the five-headed dragon will most likely be the focus of Black Clover chapter 351. While he will almost certainly do so, it will not be easy, as the issue will almost certainly show Asta struggling at first. This will be interspersed with worried commentary from Yami Ichika and the other members of the Ryuzen Seven.

