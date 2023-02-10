The Fall of the House of Usher: Mike Flanagan's final Netflix horror series gears up for release

Mike Flanagan is expanding his horror offerings on Netflix with his latest series, "The Fall of the House of Usher," set to be released in 2023. This marks his fifth horror production following the success of "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," "Midnight Mass," and "The Midnight Club."

Mike Flanagan has been making great shows for Netflix for a long time. He recently said he's working with Amazon Studios now, which is exciting, but it also means he won't be making shows for Netflix anymore.

Mike Flanagan told Deadline that he feels like "The Fall of the House of Usher" is the perfect way to end his time making shows for Netflix. He said the show brings together many people he worked with before, and has similar themes and ideas as the other shows he made for Netflix. It's like a big goodbye to that period.

"In a lot of ways, I feel like it's the perfect bow for that Netflix era of Intrepid to pull so many cast members and elements and themes from all of the shows that we did there," Flanagan explained to Deadline.

He continued, "It really is kind of a grand curtain call for the Netflix type of work that we did. I can tell you it's my wife's favorite of all of the shows, and she is always right. I'm still too close to it to say that I love the show; I'm so excited about it. And, for the tumultuous periods and events during production that you're talking about, Bruce Greenwood really obliterated any memories of that for us and delivered this incredible performance on a show that we're really thrilled with. So I have very high hopes for when it finally sees the light of day."

"The Fall of the House of Usher" has high expectations to meet, following the success of its predecessors as horror hits. However, the series has all the ingredients to live up to the hype, with a talented cast featuring both familiar faces from Flanagan's previous works and Mark Hamill as a new addition. The enigmatic storyline only adds to the excitement and anticipation surrounding this upcoming Netflix series.

Netflix hasn't announced when the new series will come out, but Mike Flanagan told that they finished filming in July 2022 on Twitter. He thanked everyone who worked on the show. Trevor Macy, who works on the series, said it will probably be shown next year, but Netflix hasn't decided when. It could be in the spring or they might wait until Halloween to show it.

A few minutes ago we wrapped production on THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER, closing a huge chapter of my life. I've worked in Vancouver almost nonstop since BLY MANOR in 2019. We made 4 series in 3 years, only taking a short break for the COVID lockdown in early 2020. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) July 9, 2022

The horror miniseries "The Fall of the House of Usher" is based on a short story by Edgar Allan Poe. The story has three main characters: the narrator, who visits his old friend Roderick Usher in his creepy mansion, and Roderick's sister Madeline.

Mike Flanagan's new show has a fantastic cast of actors, including people he has worked with before and some new ones. However, not much is known about the characters they will be playing.

Bruce Greenwood will play Roderick Usher, who used to be played by Frank Langella. Mary McDonnell, who was in "Major Crimes," will play Roderick's sister. Carl Lumbly, who was in "Doctor Sleep," will play a character named C Auguste Dupin. This character was made up by Edgar Allan Poe and appears in some of his other stories, but not in the one that the TV show is based on.

According to THR, Mark Hamill (Star Wars) will play “a character surprisingly at home in the shadows.” Additionally, the following actors have also been cast: Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, T’nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Michael Trucco, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Paola Núñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet and Annabeth Gish.

Mike Flanagan’s limited series will consist of eight episodes. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct four episodes. Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari will each direct half of the episodes, 4 each.

In terms of the release date for "The Fall of the House of Usher" the producer, Trevor Macy, said in an interview with Collider in 2022 that the show will come out in 2023, but Netflix has not decided on a specific date. It could be in the spring or they might wait until the fall when it's closer to Halloween, which is a spooky time of year.

“[The Fall of the House of Usher release date] will be next year, but [Netflix] hasn’t made a decision. It could either be spring or they could hold it back for the spooky season,” said Trevor Macy. Here’s the summary of the story.

“The drama is based on multiple works from Edgar Allan Poe, it features themes of madness, family, isolation, and metaphysical identities. The Fall of the House of Usher is narrated by a man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.”

