The Last Kingdom movie: Official release date announced for Uhtred of Bebbanburg's final journey

On April 14, Netflix will be releasing Seven Kings Must Die, the highly-anticipated movie of The Last Kingdom. Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his team will be making their final return to the streaming service.

The Last Kingdom is a widely popular TV series that has amassed a massive fan following globally. Originally produced by the BBC, Netflix took over the show after it was canceled by the BBC following two seasons. The series concluded its fifth and final season in March 2022 on Netflix, but it didn't mark the end of The Last Kingdom's tale.

Bernard Cornwell's book series, The Saxon Stories, comprises three more volumes beyond the events depicted in the television series. As a follow-up to the series, there won't be a sixth season of The Last Kingdom. Instead, there will be a feature-length film entitled 'Seven Kings Must Die'. Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Alexander Dreymon reprises his lead role as the great warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, who must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most and the dream of forming a united England.

Alexander Dreymon, who has portrayed the character of Uhtred throughout all five seasons, shared his thoughts on the matter.“It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years,” he said in a statement. “As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred.”

“Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming SEVEN KINGS felt, ironically, heavy – even though I know that our tale has reached its conclusion. As an EP on the show, I could not be more proud of the hundreds of people who spent thousands of hours to make the best product possible. As for our loyal fans…what can I say? You are the reason we’ve reached this point and got to bring our saga to the end. This, as it always has been, is for you.”

Although a trailer for Seven Kings Must Die has yet to be released, we can expect to see one very soon. The film will feature Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Mark Rowley as Finan, Arnas Fedaravicius as Sihtric, Rod Hallet as Constantin, Harry Gilby as Æthelstan, Ross Anderson as Domnal, Ingrid García-Jonsson, James Northcote as Aldhelm, Tom Christian as Dunstan, Ewan Horrocks as Ælfweard of Wessex, Zak Sutcliffe as Edmund, Nick Wittman as Eamon, and Alexandra Tóth as a Lady-in-waiting in the cast list.

Martha Hillier is the writer of Seven Kings Must Die, while Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Mat Chaplin serve as producers. Ed Bazalgette is the director of the film, and Alexander Dreymon and Martha Hillier are the executive producers. The movie is produced by Carnival Films, which is a part of Universal International Studios, and it will be distributed globally by NBCUniversal International Distribution.

