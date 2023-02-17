Updates on Stranger Things Season 5: What to expect in final installment

The conclusion of Stranger Things is drawing near, and it remains one of Netflix's most highly anticipated TV shows. The lead actor, Noah Schnapp, has disclosed that principal photography for Stranger Things Season 5 is scheduled to begin in May 2023.

Stranger Things takes place in the 1980s and focuses on the inhabitants of the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. They are faced with a hostile alternate dimension called the "Upside Down" after a nearby laboratory conducting human experiments inadvertently creates a portal between the two worlds.

In the Season 5 of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, Will (played by Schnapp), Eleven (portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard), and the rest of the gang will face their ultimate battle to save Hawkins. While the specifics of the plot are still unknown, it has been confirmed that the episodes in season 5 will be shorter than those in the previous season.

Stranger Things Season 5 release date

The release date for Stranger Things Season 5 has not been confirmed yet, but the news that filming is set to begin in May 2023 is a positive sign. Fans had to wait three years between seasons 3 and 4, so the prospect of the fifth season arriving in early 2024 is exciting. It remains to be seen if the new season will follow the same release model as previous seasons. The first three seasons were all released at once, while season 4 was split into two volumes, with volume 1 containing seven episodes and volume 2 containing two.

Stranger Things Season 5 cast

Although the official cast list for Stranger Things Season 5 has not been announced yet, it is expected that all surviving central characters from the fourth season will return for the upcoming one. This may include Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gabriella Pizzolo as Susie, Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard/Henry Creel/One/Vecna, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, and others.

Stranger Things Season 5 storyline

The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, have teased that there will be more surprises in store for fans in the upcoming Season 5. Matt Duffer mentioned that they always learn something new with each season they create, especially working with both new and returning cast members. He also revealed that a time jump is likely to occur in the upcoming season. Speaking with TVLine, the series creators Duffer Brothers have revealed one key detail about the upcoming installment.

Matt Duffer said, "We learn a lot every time we make a [season]. We've learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we've worked with for a long time over this year [making season 4], so I'm sure it'll change a little bit from that outline."

He continued, "I'm sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up. Believe it or not, we're still working on season 4. We're trying to finish the final two episodes, they're so massive."

In an interview with Variety, the Duffer brothers hinted that the unresolved enigmas of the Upside Down will be the primary focal point of Season 5. This will include addressing the significance of Upside Down being trapped in the year when Will was abducted, which was 1983.

"We don't actually resolve that this season but it plays that moment where they realize it's frozen in time," they said. "It's a huge part of season 5 and so, we just wanted to just put it out there, and get people talking about it and thinking about it."

It also looks like Stranger Things Season 5 is, like the previous seasons, going to be a bit of an emotional rollercoaster. Ross Duffer told The Wrap that when the creators pitched the final outing to Netflix "they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It’s the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild."

In a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers hinted at a fast-paced storyline for Stranger Things Season 5, which will take place in Hawkins and continue from the cliffhanger ending of Season 4. The finale saw the long-awaited merging of The Upside Down with the real world.

Duffer added: "For the first time ever, we don't wrap things up at the end of [season] 4, so... it's going to be moving pretty fast. Characters are already going to be in action.

"They're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different."

