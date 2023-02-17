One Piece Chapter 1075 plotline revealed! Know in detail

One Piece Chapter 1075 is set to be released in the upcoming issue of Weekly Shonen Jump 2023 Magazine, and the unofficial translation for the chapter has already been unveiled. Follow the article to get the full breaks down of the One Piece Chapter 1075 plotline.

One Piece Chapter 1075 begins with a cover story of Dr. Vegapunk meeting with the Gorosei, suggesting the meeting happened many years ago, and the Gorosei may be hiding their immortality from fans.

Vegapunk Shaka tries to find Vegapunk Pythagoras, who was seemingly attacked by the traitor in the previous issue of One Piece Chapter 1075, but a shadowy figure explodes the surveillance camera. Luffy hears a sudden cut-off in his headset, and the issue jumps between the groups of Straw Hats and Vegapunks looking for Dr. Vegapunk.

Nami, Brook, and Edison search for Dr. Vegapunk and find man-made diamonds while arguing about Nami's forwardness. Atlas, Chopper, and Robin investigate man-made organoids and wonder if they belong to Dr. Vegapunk.

In One Piece Chapter 1075, fans will also see, Luffy trying to get Shaka's attention, who is trying to get Edison's attention, and shows him an invader or traitor destroying cameras. Vegapunk Lilith, Vegapunk York, Franky, and Usopp come across an explosion and a headless Pythagoras, who is still alive and mobile with miniature arms and legs.

Pythagoras reveals that there was an attack on him and that he and the other Vegapunks may have made a grave miscalculation. York approaches S-Snake Seraphim, who turns her to stone and faces the group, prompting Lilith to question why S-Snake is there and command her to stop.

The group with Vegapunk Lilith, Vegapunk York, Franky, and Usopp encounter S-Snake Seraphim, who attacks them.

S-Snake doesn't listen to Lilith and Pythagoras, who point out that they should be following orders.

Lilith realizes they can't win a fight and unsuccessfully tries to contact Shaka.

One Piece Chapter 1075 shifts to the control room, where Zoro and Shaka find S-Hawk and S-Bear attacking the room.

Shaka realizes that someone is trying to kill both the Vegapunks and the Straw Hats.

Lucci and Kaku awaken and ask to be let out of their cuffs so they can fight together with Luffy and Zoro.

These spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1075 are unofficial. It is recommended to wait for the official release of the chapter. One Piece Chapter 1075 is set to release on February 20, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

We will update this page with any new information about the chapter. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese manga by following Devdiscourse.

Source: Sportskeeda

