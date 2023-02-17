Seven Kings Must Die: A sneak peek to wrap-up tale of The Last Kingdom

Throughout its five seasons, the popular British historical drama series, The Last Kingdom, attempted to adapt the expansive storyline of Bernard Cornwell's "The Saxon Stories" book series. Despite the show's efforts, it was unable to fully encompass the vast narrative within its limited run time. While the fifth season concluded in early 2022 and incorporated elements from the final book, there was still a sense of unfinished business in the series conclusion.

To provide a proper conclusion to the epic story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, Netflix commissioned a full-length movie, titled "Seven Kings Must Die," to wrap up the tale of The Last Kingdom. With its release set for April 14, 2022, fans are eagerly anticipating the resolution of the story. As the movie's debut draws near, enthusiasts may be curious about the plot and the fate of the show's beloved characters. Here’s everything that we know.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 depicted the events of the ninth and tenth books of the novel series, namely 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' This season marked the conclusion of the show, with its final chapter airing on Netflix in March 2022. Despite this, there were still certain unresolved elements in the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg that remained to be explored.

Serving as a standalone epilogue, the movie takes inspiration from the final novels in Bernard Cornwell's series, including "War of the Wolf," "Sword of Kings," and "War Lord."

In the series, The Last Kingdom, viewers saw Uhtred, Athelstan (portrayed by Harry Gilby), and the combined forces of Mercia and Wessex successfully defeat Constantine II, the King of Scotland (played by Rod Hallett), and his army. This sets the stage for what could be an intriguing premise for "Seven Kings Must Die."

In his quest to reclaim his ancestral home of Bebbanburg, Uhtred struck a deal with Constantine to ensure that Northumbria remained a buffer zone between England and Scotland until a new English king had been appointed.

In The Last Kingdom's fourth season, Aelfweard was in the middle of a family fight. His grandpa, Aethelhelm, wanted him to be the king, but the rest of the council chose Aethelstan instead. However, Aelfweard didn't know that his grandfather was planning to kill Aethelstan to remove him from the competition.

In the book, Aelfweard is the last person who can become the new king after King Edward, who is dying. Before he passes away, King Edward splits his kingdom between two brothers. Wessex is given to Aelfweard, and Mercia is given to Aethelstan. Uhtred realizes that this decision is dangerous, as it could cause a civil war.

At the end of the book, Aethelhelm tries to escape to London but is killed in the process. Aelfweard is captured and killed by Aethelstan, which could lead to a war between the two brothers. However, before he dies, Aethelhelm regrets his decision and the situation remains uncertain.

Seven Kings Must Die synopsis:

As an official synopsis obtained by Variety reads: "Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred's help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most and the dream of forming a united England."

