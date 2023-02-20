Left Menu

'How Women Work': Book explore factors behind women's success in Asia

Above all, it will inspire you to lead and succeed authentically, said Kelshikar, who is also the author of How India Works Making Sense of a Complex Corporate Culture.Are the rules that define women leaders in Asia different from those in the West

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:49 IST
'How Women Work': Book explore factors behind women's success in Asia
  • Country:
  • India

From China to India, Singapore to the Philippines and Japan to Thailand, ''How Women Work'', an upcoming book, observes working women through a pan-Asian lens.

With observations from women leaders as well as their male counterparts, the book, written by author Aarti Kelshikar, aims to enrich and deepen understanding of women leadership in one of the most dynamic regions of the world. It is scheduled to release on February 25.

''I wrote this book to provide a perspective of women's success and leadership in Asia, through an Asian lens, which I felt was an important area that needed to be studied and showcased.

''. . . The book will resonate with you on various levels, make you smile, have 'Aha' moments, remind you to celebrate successes and keep learning. Above all, it will inspire you to lead and succeed authentically,'' said Kelshikar, who is also the author of ''How India Works: Making Sense of a Complex Corporate Culture''.

Are the rules that define women leaders in Asia different from those in the West? How are women leaders perceived across Asia? What are the cultural barriers and biases that they grapple with? are some of the questions addressed in the book.

Besides it also lays down the skills and strategies that work and the pitfalls to avoid for the modern working leader as she navigates the intricate ties between leadership and culture in the Asian hemisphere.

According to publishing house HarperCollins, the book is a celebration of how women are rewriting the rules of success in the workplace.

''What makes it extremely enriching is that Aarti Kelshikar takes a reader on a pan-Asia journey where women cutting across cultural and geographical boundaries are taking challenges head-on and rising in their careers. For every aspiring woman leader, this is a must-read book,'' said Sachin Sharma, executive editor at HarperCollins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023