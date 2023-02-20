'How Women Work': Book explore factors behind women's success in Asia

From China to India, Singapore to the Philippines and Japan to Thailand, ''How Women Work'', an upcoming book, observes working women through a pan-Asian lens.

With observations from women leaders as well as their male counterparts, the book, written by author Aarti Kelshikar, aims to enrich and deepen understanding of women leadership in one of the most dynamic regions of the world. It is scheduled to release on February 25.

''I wrote this book to provide a perspective of women's success and leadership in Asia, through an Asian lens, which I felt was an important area that needed to be studied and showcased.

''. . . The book will resonate with you on various levels, make you smile, have 'Aha' moments, remind you to celebrate successes and keep learning. Above all, it will inspire you to lead and succeed authentically,'' said Kelshikar, who is also the author of ''How India Works: Making Sense of a Complex Corporate Culture''.

Are the rules that define women leaders in Asia different from those in the West? How are women leaders perceived across Asia? What are the cultural barriers and biases that they grapple with? are some of the questions addressed in the book.

Besides it also lays down the skills and strategies that work and the pitfalls to avoid for the modern working leader as she navigates the intricate ties between leadership and culture in the Asian hemisphere.

According to publishing house HarperCollins, the book is a celebration of how women are rewriting the rules of success in the workplace.

''What makes it extremely enriching is that Aarti Kelshikar takes a reader on a pan-Asia journey where women cutting across cultural and geographical boundaries are taking challenges head-on and rising in their careers. For every aspiring woman leader, this is a must-read book,'' said Sachin Sharma, executive editor at HarperCollins.

