WHO and ADVANCE-ID bring researchers together in Singapore to strengthen clinical trials

A useful clinical trial starts well before the first participant is enrolled, with a clear research question, a workable study design and a plan that reflects the needs of the people taking part. These practical decisions shaped the ADVANCE-ID Clinical Trial Workshop 2026, jointly organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Advancing Clinical Evidence in Infectious Diseases (ADVANCE-ID) Network in Singapore from 31 August to 2 September.

The two-and-a-half-day workshop brought together 77 clinicians, clinician-scientists and researchers, supported by an international faculty of clinical trial specialists. Through teaching, mentored group work and feedback on research proposals, participants explored how to turn promising ideas into high-quality studies, contributing to wider training efforts through the Global Clinical Trials Forum (GCTF).

Turning clinical trial guidance into research plans

Participants arrived having completed WHO's Good Practices for Clinical Trial Design and Implementation online course, giving them a shared foundation for the discussions and practical work in Singapore.

The workshop translated WHO's Guidance for best practices for clinical trials into decisions researchers face throughout a study. Sessions covered developing strong research questions, choosing suitable study designs, applying statistical methods and assessing whether a trial could realistically be carried out. Public engagement, implementation, sharing results and securing research funding formed part of that learning.

Working in mentored groups, participants developed and refined research ideas with clinical trial specialists, statisticians and public engagement experts. Brief pitch sessions at the end allowed them to present their proposals and receive feedback from the faculty.

Discussions examined the conditions that can make trials difficult to deliver in low- and middle-income countries, including limited research infrastructure, regulatory and ethical processes, diagnostic services and the capacity of study sites. Equity, inclusion and public engagement were considered alongside these operational challenges, reflecting the need for research that is both practical and responsive to the communities involved.

Sharing experience across countries and regions

With WHO support, 10 participants nominated by the WHO Regional Office for Africa joined the workshop from institutions in Cameroon, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Zambia. The group included clinical investigators, project implementers, lecturers and trial platform managers, bringing experience from different research settings into conversations about common difficulties and challenges specific to individual countries.

A clinician-researcher from Kazakhstan attended after being selected from alumni of the Summer School on Clinical Research, held with WHO support in June–July 2026. Participation in Singapore extended that earlier training and connected national efforts to develop research skills with a broader international community.

Researchers from Africa, Asia and Europe had opportunities to compare approaches, build professional relationships and explore future collaboration. For participants developing studies in different health systems, the exchange offered a chance to examine how colleagues handle similar questions under different local conditions.

Building support beyond the workshop

ADVANCE-ID is based at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The university, represented by the School and ADVANCE-ID, is a founding member of the GCTF and contributes expertise and training capacity to strengthen the systems that support clinical trials.

Learning will continue through Advancing Clinical Trials: a statistical guide, a free modular seminar series supported by ADVANCE-ID and WHO. Designed for non-statisticians, it explains key statistical concepts used in clinical trial design and analysis. ADVANCE-ID's recent designation as a WHO collaborating centre for clinical trials provides another mechanism for continued work with the organization.

The workshop and related training show how GCTF members can contribute practical teaching, specialist knowledge and exchanges across regions. These activities support implementation of World Health Assembly resolution WHA75.8 on strengthening clinical trials, WHO's Guidance for best practices for clinical trials and the Global action plan for clinical trial ecosystem strengthening.