Mob Psycho 100 Season 4: Will fans get another chance to see Mob's unique look?

The Japanese anime, Mob Psycho 100 is a popular anime show that features a character named Mob, who has a distinct appearance that has captivated fans. Viewers seem to have a soft spot for characters who are kind and possess extraordinary abilities, such as Mob and Saiki Kusuo from another popular show. As with any successful anime series, fans can feel both excitement and apprehension about the possibility of a new season. The question on everyone's mind is: will there be a Mob Psycho 100 Season 4?

The previous season, Mob Psycho 100 III, aired from October 6 to December 22, 2022. However, it may be too early to tell if the show will be renewed for Mob Psycho 100 Season IV. The people in charge of the series need to gather viewership data from different parts of the world, which can take months or even up to a year.

The third season of the show ended with a hint of a possible continuation of the story in the future. The manga on which the show is based ended with 101 chapters collected in 16 volumes in 2017, with the anime having already adapted 91 of those chapters. Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9 in the anime ended with Chapter 99, leaving only two chapters remaining to be adapted into a new season.

While the conclusion of the third season was satisfying, many fans are hopeful for a renewal of the show for a Mob Psycho 100 Season IV. They believe that the unique character design and story of Mob could generate significant financial gain for Studio Bones, the studio behind the anime. However, if Mob Psycho 100 is renewed for Season 4, it might not be expected to come out before 2025, based on the timeline for previous releases.

In summary, fans of Mob Psycho 100 are eagerly anticipating news about the possible renewal of Mob Psycho 100 Season 4. With the unique character design and story that has captivated viewers worldwide, it's no wonder that the show has gained a loyal following. The future of the show is uncertain, but fans can hope for the possibility of seeing more of Mob's story and his unique look in the future.

We will keep an eye on Studio Bones and its decision and update you accordingly.

