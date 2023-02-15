Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 Delayed: Get insight into the storyline

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga's latest story arc, which commenced in Chapter 200, will persist in the upcoming Chapter 214. The impending release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 is highly anticipated by fans as the formidable demon, Sukuna, is wreaking havoc and causing chaos. Regrettably, manga enthusiasts will have to endure a considerable wait before being able to read it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 release details

The author of Jujutsu Kaisen is taking a break, so the release of Chapter 214 has been postponed. The 12th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine will not have the chapter, but it will be in the 13th issue, which will come out on February 27, 2023, in Japan. Fans in the US, the UK, and Europe can expect to see it on February 26. The translated version will probably come out a few hours after the chapter's release. Here's the list of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 213 timings in different places around the world.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (February 26, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (February 26, 2023)

British Time: 4 PM BST (February 26, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (February 26, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (February 26, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (February 26, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (February 27, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (February 27, 2023)

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 prediction

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 could bring a surprise twist to the plotline where the author reveals that Megumi's sister Tsumiki is an incarnated sorcerer, and the chapter may explain her past.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna attacks Yuji and Megumi, but Megumi reveals he had been manipulating Sukuna's perception of him using his Ten Shadows Technique. Sukuna then offers Megumi a deal to become his new vessel. They engage in a fierce battle and just when Sukuna seems to have won, Tsumiki, Megumi's thought-to-be-lost sister, appears and helps Megumi defeat Sukuna. Tsumiki had become an incarnated sorcerer to gain the power to defeat Sukuna but maintained control of herself. The chapter ends with Megumi and Tsumiki reconciling and promising to protect the world from the curse.

The spoilers and the raw scans for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 are expected to be released on Friday 24, 2023.

