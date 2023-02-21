One Piece Chapter 1076 Initial Spoilers Out! Explosions, betrayals and Truces on Egghead Island

There is chaos on Egghead Island as the seraphim go against Dr. Vegapunk's satellites and the Straw Hat Pirates. It's uncertain whether Zoro and Luffy will join forces with Kaku and Lucci. One Piece Chapter 1076 is the upcoming installment to be released soon, and hints for the chapter have already started to leak. This is everything we know about the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1076.

One Piece Chapter 1076 is the next installment in the popular manga series, and initial spoilers have been leaked. Here's what we know so far:

The title of One Piece Chapter 1076 is “Labophase Death Game”, and it features Dr. Vegapunk and the Gorosei on the cover.

On Egghead Island, chaos ensues as the seraphim turns against Dr. Vegapunk's satellites and the Straw Hat Pirates.

In the aftermath of an explosion, Shaka tries to contact Pythagoras but can't reach him. He notices a mysterious shadow and loses signal.

Luffy is concerned about his earpiece when everyone's voice suddenly cuts off. He visits Shaka in the command room, who informs him that someone is cutting off camera feeds.

Nami, Brook, and Edison find man-made diamonds instead of the main Stella on the third floor of Building A. Chopper, Robin, and Atlas discover man-made organoids on the second floor of Building A.

Usopp, Lilith, Franky, and York are on the third floor (left side) of Building C, while Sanji, Stussy, and Jinbei are on the weapon development floor of Building B.

Usopp's group discovers Pythagoras' headless body as a result of the explosion. They also find his head, who informs them that the explosion was not an accident, but an attack.

S-Snake appears and turns York into stone. Lilith attempts to stop S-Snake, but the seraphim blast her away in confusion. They try to contact Shaka but can't reach him.

Zoro is preoccupied with S-Bear and S-Hawk, who appeared out of nowhere to shoot down CP0's Lucci and Kaku. Shaka tries to stop the seraphim, but they aren't listening.

Kaku and Lucci awaken and offer Luffy and Zoro a temporary truce to deal with the seraphim, which they hear with a disgusted expression.

The hints for One Piece Chapter 1076 indicate that the Straw Hat crew is in a heated battle, and the chapter is titled "The Turbulent Disappearance!! What will the Straw Hat pirate see?!"

These spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1076 are unofficial. It is recommended to wait for the official release of the chapter. One Piece Chapter 1076 is set to release on February 26, 2023, at 12:00 AM JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

We will update this page with any new information about the chapter. Stay tuned for more updates on the Japanese manga.

