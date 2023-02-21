Spy X Family Chapter 76: New Developments with Melinda & Demetrius Desmond expected

According to MangaPlus and VIZ, the release date for Chapter 76 of the Japanese manga Spy X Family has been announced. Fans can expect to see it on Monday, March 6 at 12 am JST. They are eagerly anticipating the fallout from the Red Circus Arc, as well as discovering the consequences of Anya's newfound knowledge about Melinda's disturbing feelings towards her son, Damian.

Spy X Family Chapter 76 prediction

Spy X Family Chapter 76 is expected to focus on the Desmond family. Melinda, who is Damian's mom, might have some issues that will be explained. We may also learn more about Demetrius Desmond, who hasn't been in the story much. Anya, who is Damian's friend, might react to finding out about the problems in Damian's family. She used to think Melinda was her competition, but she might feel bad for Damian now that she knows how tough his life is at home.

Spy X Family Chapter 76 release date & time

Spy X Family Chapter 76 is delayed due to a creative break taken by mangaka Tatsyua Endo. Readers can follow Spy X Family Chapter 76 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am (Sunday, March 5)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am (Sunday, March 5)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm (Sunday, March 5)

Central European Time: 4 pm (Sunday, March 5)

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm (Sunday, March 5)

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm (Sunday, March 5)

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 pm (Monday, March 6)

Spy X Family Chapter 75 recap

In the last chapter of Spy X Family, Damian, Becky, Bill, and Anya received a Stella Star award for their bravery during the hijacking. They were reunited with their parents when the terrorists were caught. Anya wanted to go to Damian's house, but he knew she was only interested in his family's fame. Damian claimed to have no real connection to his family, but Yor arrived to pick them up. Loid, pretending to be an SSS officer, left to prepare a feast for his family. Henry thinks they can become popular in the city, and a newspaper wants to talk to them. They all survived the kidnapping without any injuries.

