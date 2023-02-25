Avatar 3 to offer fresh take on Na'vi culture with introduction of 'Ash People,' says creators

"Avatar: The Way of Water" has broken a new record by surpassing James Cameron's previous hit, "Titanic", to become the third highest-grossing film worldwide. After just ten weekends since its release, the highly-anticipated sci-fi sequel has already made an estimated $2.24 billion globally.

The film follows the story of Jake and Neytiri, who now have children and reside in Pandora. However, the peace is disrupted when humans once again launch an attack on the planet. To protect themselves, Jake's family seeks refuge with the Metkayina people, a clan living in the oceans.

Despite the danger, Jake, Neytiri, and their children remain unharmed. However, the end of the film leaves a clear indication that humans still pose a threat to Pandora, as Colonel Miles Quaritch (played by Lang), whose memories have been implanted in a new avatar, is determined to seek revenge on Jake. Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming release of Avatar 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2024, and are hopeful for new surprises in the highly anticipated sequel.

James Cameron has hinted at what audiences can expect to see in the upcoming Avatar 3, revealing that they will explore a new aspect of Pandora and the Na'vi culture with the introduction of the "Ash People".

"The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides. In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite."

According to Cameron, the "Ash People" will represent the element of fire, offering a new perspective on the Na'vi beyond what was shown in the previous films. In Avatar 3, the director intends to show the Na'vi from a different angle and showcase their negative aspects, which were not depicted in the earlier films where humans were portrayed negatively, and Na'vi positively.

During the Critics Choice Awards, Cameron further suggested that the theme of fire will play a significant role in the film and that there is a culture built around this concept. However, he stopped short of revealing too much, leaving fans eager to see what the highly anticipated sequel has in store.

"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept. That's probably saying too much as we speak," he told Deadline.

The director continued, "You're going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

According to Variety, weeks after James Cameron hinted at the introduction of the "Ash People" in Avatar 3, producer Jon Landau provided additional information about this new aspect of the film in an interview with Empire magazine.

"There are good humans and there are bad humans," the producer said. "It's the same thing on the Na'vi side. Oftentimes, people don't see themselves as bad. What is the root cause of how they evolve into what we perceive as bad? Maybe there are other factors there that we aren't aware of."

Avatar 3 will see the return of several cast members from the first two movies, including Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine, Joel David Moore as Norm Spellman, Jack Champion as Javier 'Spider' Socorro, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, and Britain Dalton as Lo'ak.

In addition to the returning cast, the film will also introduce new characters, one of which is being played by Oona Chaplin, a former Game of Thrones star. Chaplin will portray Varang, the leader of the "Ash People", a volcanic and aggressive tribe of Na'vi.

Fans can expect Avatar 3 to hit theaters on December 20, 2024. With both returning and new cast members, and a fresh take on the Na'vi culture with the introduction of the "Ash People," the highly anticipated sequel is sure to excite audiences.

