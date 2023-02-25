James Cameron plans to create a unique film between Avatar 3 and Avatar 4

Following the release of Avatar 2, also known as "Avatar: The Way of Water," the movie has shattered records by surpassing James Cameron's previous blockbuster hit "Titanic," to claim the third highest-grossing film worldwide. In a span of just ten weekends since its release, the highly-anticipated science-fiction sequel has raked in an estimated $2.24 billion globally. The next installment, Avatar 3, is set to delve into a fresh aspect of Pandora and the Na'vi culture, with the introduction of the "Ash People," as revealed by James Cameron.

Moreover, at the D23 Expo held on September 9, 2022, it was announced that the principal photography for Avatar 4 had commenced.

According to an interview with the Los Angeles Times, James Cameron has expressed a desire to direct a project based on the book The Last Train From Hiroshima: The Survivors Look Back by Charles R. Pellegrino, which could be undertaken between Avatar 3 and Avatar 4. Cameron believes that this film would be relevant in today's world, reminding people of the true impact of these weapons when used against human targets.

“We live in a more precarious world than we thought we did. I think the Hiroshima film would be as timely as ever, if not more so. It reminds people what these weapons really do when they’re used against human targets.”

However, Cameron is currently occupied with the production of the Avatar sequels, with Avatar 3, 4, and 5 already in the works. Avatar 4 is expected to introduce a new secret clan of underground Na’vi, potentially representing the element of Earth, to complete the elemental Na’vi clans established in the franchise.

As Avatar 3 follows Jake Sully's battle against human invaders, it seems fitting for Avatar 4 to focus on Na’vi who possesses literal firepower. With the introduction of the water clan in Avatar: The Way of Water and confirmation of the fire clan's appearance in Avatar 3, it is logical to assume that the Earth clan lives underground and only makes contact with surface-dwelling Na'vi when necessary, thus avoiding potential plot holes.

Avatar 3 is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are expected to be released on December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028, respectively.

