Left Menu

Netanyahu and Trump Set to Discuss Gaza Peace Plan's Next Phase

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced progress on the second phase of a U.S. peace plan for Gaza but highlighted unresolved issues, including deploying a multinational security force. Netanyahu plans to meet U.S. President Trump to discuss paths forward, amid ongoing tensions and ceasefire violations between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:08 IST
Netanyahu and Trump Set to Discuss Gaza Peace Plan's Next Phase

In a recent announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted that the second phase of a U.S.-endorsed peace plan for Gaza was nearing completion, though several key issues remain unresolved. Speaking with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu emphasized discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month would determine how to ensure the plan's success.

Netanyahu confirmed receiving an invitation to the White House for further talks. The discussions will notably focus on the future of Hamas rule in Gaza. Despite an ongoing ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the truce.

Netanyahu stressed the importance of holding Hamas accountable for their commitments under the plan, including Gaza's demilitarization. Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz indicated Germany's willingness to assist in Gaza's reconstruction but underscored the necessity of moving to the plan's second phase promptly. Tensions persist as Israel continues to carry out airstrikes against perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025