Netanyahu and Trump Set to Discuss Gaza Peace Plan's Next Phase

In a recent announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted that the second phase of a U.S.-endorsed peace plan for Gaza was nearing completion, though several key issues remain unresolved. Speaking with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu emphasized discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month would determine how to ensure the plan's success.

Netanyahu confirmed receiving an invitation to the White House for further talks. The discussions will notably focus on the future of Hamas rule in Gaza. Despite an ongoing ceasefire, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violating the truce.

Netanyahu stressed the importance of holding Hamas accountable for their commitments under the plan, including Gaza's demilitarization. Meanwhile, Chancellor Merz indicated Germany's willingness to assist in Gaza's reconstruction but underscored the necessity of moving to the plan's second phase promptly. Tensions persist as Israel continues to carry out airstrikes against perceived threats.

