Morocco's Ambitious Port Expansion: Nador West Med and Dakhla Set to Transform Trade

Morocco plans to open Nador West Med port in 2026 and a new port in Dakhla by 2028, aiming to boost trade and renewable energy infrastructure. Nador West Med will host Morocco's first LNG terminal, while Dakhla positions itself as a trade gateway for Sahel nations with extensive industrial zones.

Updated: 08-12-2025 22:09 IST
Morocco's Ambitious Port Expansion: Nador West Med and Dakhla Set to Transform Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco is set to inaugurate two new deepwater ports, Nador West Med and a facility in Dakhla, strengthening its position in the global trade network. The two ventures aim to replicate the success of the leading African port, Tanger Med, which has become a hub for industrial activities.

Nador West Med on the Mediterranean, scheduled for 2026, will span 800 hectares for industrial activities and plans to expand to 5000 hectares. It will also host the country's first LNG terminal, part of Morocco's strategy to reduce coal dependency by investing in natural gas and renewables.

Meanwhile, the Dakhla port, targeted for completion in 2028, will be Morocco's deepest, supporting industries and linking Sahel countries to international markets. Both ports will have capacity for green hydrogen exports, aligning with Morocco's green energy goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

