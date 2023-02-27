Squid Game Season 2: Filming to begin in summer 2023, plot focused on revenge and uncovering VIPs

Netflix's hit show, Squid Game, has taken the world by storm, and fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 2. While the first season premiered in September 2021, viewers have been hoping to see the second season this year. Unfortunately, it appears that won't be possible, as the return of the series isn't expected until at least the Fall or Christmas of 2024.

However, there is some good news. Squid Game lead actor, Lee Jung Jae, recently revealed in an interview with What's on Netflix that filming for Season 2 will begin in the Summer of 2023. He shared that filming will likely last for about 10 months, which is similar to the time it took to complete Season 1. However, due to the larger scale of the second season, it could take longer to finish.

Assuming 10 months of filming from the Summer of 2023, production will likely continue into the Spring of 2024. Therefore, a release of Season 2 in the first half of 2024 is unlikely. However, if the plan is for the series to still land on Netflix in 2024, it could be the big Christmas release for the year. Overall, while fans will have to wait a bit longer for Squid Game Season 2, the news of its return and start of filming is certainly exciting.

Squid Game Season 2's plot picks up from the cliffhangers of the debut season, where Detective Hwang Joon Ho learns the identity of the game's Frontman, who turns out to be his missing brother, In Ho. In Ho shoots Joon Ho, who falls off the cliff, leading to In Ho's guilt and possible repercussions in future games. However, there's a chance that Joon Ho might still be alive.

Meanwhile, Gi-Hon, another game survivor, witnesses the game recruiter trying to recruit a new candidate and confirms that he's being watched by the organization. Gi-Hon decides to leave and seeks revenge against those responsible for the games. With the money and possible support from other like-minded victims, Gi-Hon plans to infiltrate where the games take place.

The primary focus of Squid Game Season 2 will be centered around revenge, as revealed by lead actor Lee Jung-jae. Lee will collaborate with Lee Byung-hun, who played the role of Hwang In-ho, The Front Man, responsible for overseeing the competition. If Gi-Hon can figure out the VIPs' identity, and who is responsible for the games, he may be able to take them down, which could lead to the games' end.

"As we all saw at the end of season 1, the main plot of season 2 will be revenge, and the key figure who controlled the workings of the games in season 1 was Lee Byung Hun sunbae, so it seems that the two of us will be the central figures of this next story. This is the first time that I'll be working with Lee Byung Hun sunbae, actually. Well, we worked on a drama called 'White Nights 3.98' back in the day, but we didn't have any scenes together. Anyways, 'Squid Game 2' will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

We will let you know all the updates on Squid Game Season 2 as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

Also Read: Is Snowpiercer getting a new home for Season 4? Know in detail