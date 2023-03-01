Left Menu

My Hero Academia Chapter 382: Battle between Tokoyami and All For One

Image Credit: My Hero Academia / Shonen Jump
My Hero Academia manga is set to return with Chapter 382 on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The translated version of the My Hero Academia Chapter 380 will likely be released on the same day as the original. To cater to global audiences, the release will be available at different times worldwide.

Fans can read the new chapter on the official websites of VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus. The release schedule for different time zones and regions is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am on March 5

Central Standard Time: 10 am on March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on March 5

British Summer Time: 4 pm on March 5

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm on March 5

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm on March 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am on March 6

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am on March 6

My Hero Academia Chapter 382 is anticipated to delve deeper into the battle between Tokoyami and All For One. All For One is expected to use a combination of Quirks in a desperate attempt to counter Dark Shadow's immense power, possibly resorting to light-based abilities. However, these tactics are likely to be futile due to Dark Shadow's massive size. Fans speculate that All For One may eventually abandon the fight to escape, leaving Hawks to potentially sacrifice himself for Tokoyami, or allowing the heroes to strategize and force All For One to exhaust his powers.

If this scenario unfolds in My Hero Academia Chapter 382, fans can expect the issue's climax to showcase All For One with Fierce Wings in his arsenal. It is unlikely that he will flee the battlefield, as this event would be better suited as the start of the subsequent issue, leading into the anticipated showdown between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki.

Although spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 382 are yet to be revealed, more details and a summary will be available soon. Stay updated with Devdiscourse for the latest updates on the My Hero Academia manga series.

