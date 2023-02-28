My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22: Deku's solo journey begins

In the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia Season 6, set to release on March 4, 2023, Deku will be seen battling Lady Nagant and utilizing various One For All quirks to emerge victorious. Unfortunately, All For One's scheme results in Lady Nagant sustaining injuries that prevent her from divulging vital information about her client's plans.

To make matters worse, All For One has laid traps all around Deku, creating a highly tense situation. As viewers eagerly anticipate the upcoming episode, the burning question on everyone's mind is whether Deku will be able to overcome the challenges thrown his way.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 preview

My Hero Academia S6 EP 22 is titled "Friend." The episode is will most likely feature Deku leaving All Might as having him around was causing All Might to get targeted by All For One.

Additionally, Deku could not do anything when Lady Nagant has blasted away, despite the fact that he was with her at the time. This must have made him feel useless, following which he was filled with rage.

Thus, there is a good chance that Deku will leave every hero assisting him and try to work all alone and carry the burden while claiming that everything is fine.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 release details

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 22 will release on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 5:30 PM JST in Japan. The anime series will be telecast on Local Japanese Networks like Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. International viewers can watch the anime on various platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix, Funimation, Hulu, DirecTV and VRV. The previous seasons are also available on the same platforms. Here are the various timings for the episodes in different countries.

Pacific Time: 01:30 hrs (Saturday, March 4, 2023)

Central Time: 03:30 hrs (Saturday, March 4, 2023)

Eastern Time: 04:30 hrs (Saturday, March 4, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 14:00 hrs (Saturday, March 4, 2023)

Australian Standard: 19:30 hrs (Saturday, March 4, 2023)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 21 recap

In the last episode of My Hero Academia, All Might refuse to leave Deku behind and scares away two thugs. Deku swings through the city to find Lady Nagant, but she shoots at him with extra powers given by All For One. Deku uses his Smokescreen and builds up energy in his legs to attack her. Nagant explains that she was an assassin who started to believe everything in society was fake, so she turned to All For One. She tries to shoot Overhaul, but Deku saves him and defeats Nagant. However, she explodes due to a failsafe from All For One. Hawks rescues her and she tells the heroes where All For One is. Endeavor catches Overhaul and Deku tells him to apologize to Eri. Deku becomes angry towards All For One after seeing Nagant's body.

