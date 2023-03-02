The Night Manager Season 2: Tom Hiddleston to return! Hindi version may also see a second season, says producer

Tom Hiddleston is confirmed to return as Jonathan Pine in the second season of the TV adaptation of John le Carré's novel, The Night Manager. Season 2, currently under the codename Steelworks, will film in London and South America later this year. Although it is yet to be formally greenlit by Amazon and the BBC, it is rumored to receive a two-season order. David Farr, who wrote the original, will also be back to write the new season.

The first season of the British series, which aired in February - March 2016, starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki, and David Harewood. Directed by Oscar winner Susanne Bier, the show won two Emmys and three Golden Globes. In the first season, Tom's character Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier and night manager at a hotel in Cairo, becomes entangled in the business of an arms dealer named Richard Roper (Hugh). He is then recruited by a person in the Foreign Office to infiltrate Richard's inner circle.

On 17th February 2023, the Hindi version of the novel, featuring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles, made its debut.

Simon Cornwell, the son of John le Carré and the show's producer, has also expressed interest in a second season of the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in February.

The Night Manager Season 2 of the British version will be set in the present day, and Jonathan will face a new, even more, deadly challenge. According to Deadline, the show was one of the top-rated UK dramas of 2016.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, director Sandeep Modi and producer Simon Cornwell discussed the idea and scale of the show and working with Anil Kapoor in The Night Manager Hindi version. Simon Cornwell said, “The idea came when we all were discussing in London. We began talking with Disney, I also spoke to my dad who wrote the original book obviously. He was thrilled by the entire idea. Then Sandeep came on board, the writer came on board, and things began taking the most beautiful shape.”

The Night Manager is a show about Jonathan Pine, a night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo and a former British soldier, is recruited by Angela Burr, the manager of a Foreign Office task force investigating illegal arms sales, to infiltrate the inner circle of arms dealer Richard Roper.

