Left Menu

Two from Navi Mumbai get life imprisonment for murdering sanitary worker and cutting body into pieces

The victim and the accused duo used to drink alcohol together at the public toilet.Angered by the victims persistent demands of compensation for losing his job, the duo on July 7, 2015, strangled him to death with a cloth and rope and later cut his body into several pieces.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 21:42 IST
Two from Navi Mumbai get life imprisonment for murdering sanitary worker and cutting body into pieces
  • Country:
  • India

A court here in Maharashtra has convicted two men from Navi Mumbai for murdering a 42-year-old sanitary worker in 2015 and cutting his body into several pieces and sentenced them to imprisonment for life.

The court of Thane additional sessions judge Rachna Tehra also fined the two- a vegetable vendor and a public toilet supervisor- Rs 10,000 each.

Another accused in the case was handed rigorous imprisonment for five years and fined Rs 5,000 for destroying evidence.

Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court the deceased used to work as a sanitary worker in a public toilet in Navi Mumbai but was sacked over poor performance. The job was given to the brother of one of the accused. The victim and the accused duo used to drink alcohol together at the public toilet.

Angered by the victim's persistent demands of compensation for losing his job, the duo on July 7, 2015, strangled him to death with a cloth and rope and later cut his body into several pieces. The parts were stuffed into two plastic bags which were dumped in a dustbin at CBD Belapur. Some body parts were also found scattered in bushes behind the dustbin. A total of 15 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023