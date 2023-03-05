Two from Navi Mumbai get life imprisonment for murdering sanitary worker and cutting body into pieces

A court here in Maharashtra has convicted two men from Navi Mumbai for murdering a 42-year-old sanitary worker in 2015 and cutting his body into several pieces and sentenced them to imprisonment for life.

The court of Thane additional sessions judge Rachna Tehra also fined the two- a vegetable vendor and a public toilet supervisor- Rs 10,000 each.

Another accused in the case was handed rigorous imprisonment for five years and fined Rs 5,000 for destroying evidence.

Additional Public Prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court the deceased used to work as a sanitary worker in a public toilet in Navi Mumbai but was sacked over poor performance. The job was given to the brother of one of the accused. The victim and the accused duo used to drink alcohol together at the public toilet.

Angered by the victim's persistent demands of compensation for losing his job, the duo on July 7, 2015, strangled him to death with a cloth and rope and later cut his body into several pieces. The parts were stuffed into two plastic bags which were dumped in a dustbin at CBD Belapur. Some body parts were also found scattered in bushes behind the dustbin. A total of 15 witnesses were examined by the prosecution during the trial.

