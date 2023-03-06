Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Balenciaga spotlights craft at first runway show since ad controversy; Actor Tom Sizemore, known for tough-guy roles and scandal, dead at 61 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Balenciaga spotlights craft at first runway show since ad controversy French luxury group Kering's fashion house Balenciaga shifted the focus to fashion construction Sunday for its first catwalk show since a backlash from an advertising campaign last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Balenciaga spotlights craft at first runway show since ad controversy; Actor Tom Sizemore, known for tough-guy roles and scandal, dead at 61 and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Balenciaga spotlights craft at first runway show since ad controversy

French luxury group Kering's fashion house Balenciaga shifted the focus to fashion construction Sunday for its first catwalk show since a backlash from an advertising campaign last year. The label, which was criticised for a campaign featuring imagery of children, showed a lineup of distinctive tailoring, body-hugging silhouettes with hulking shoulders and full-length, glittering evening wear on a white-carpeted runway in Paris.

Chris Rock unleashes on Will Smith and wife Jada a year after Oscars slap

A year after he was slapped on stage at the Academy Awards, Chris Rock hammered Will Smith and his wife in a comedy special streamed live around the world, joking that he enjoyed seeing the actor beaten in his latest film. Live on Netflix on Saturday from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, Rock said he had been watching slavery drama "Emancipation" just to see Smith "get whooped," cheering "hit him again" and "you missed a spot."

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion label Vivienne Westwood paid tribute to its late founder on Saturday, taking to the catwalk in Paris with a collection drawn up by her husband and design partner Andreas Kronthaler. Models sauntered through the gilded halls of the Hotel de la Marine overlooking the Place de la Concorde in a chic, punk-infused lineup for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Actor Tom Sizemore, known for tough-guy roles and scandal, dead at 61

Actor Tom Sizemore, known as much for his struggles with drug addiction and run-ins with the law as for his tough-guy roles in such films as "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," died on Friday at age 61, said his manager, Charles Lago.

Sizemore, who was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm on Feb. 18, died in his sleep at a hospital in Burbank, California, Lago said in a statement on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023