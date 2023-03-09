Left Menu

Daniel Bruhl to play fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld in series 'Kaiser Karl'

09-03-2023
Actor Daniel Bruhl will be seen playing the late fashion designer, and style icon, Karl Lagerfeld, in the new Disney+ series, "Kaiser Karl" Bruhl, most recently seen in Edward Berger's nine-time Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front for Netflix, will play the young Lagerfeld in the series, which tracks his rise in the French fashion world in the early 1970s, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Arnaud Valois BPM (Beats per Minute)) and Alex Lutz (Vortex) will play Lagerfeld's fashion rivals Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge, with Quebec actor Theodore Pellerin (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) playing Largerfeld's love interest Jacques de Bascher. Agnes Jaoui (Singing Jailbirds) plays Gaby Aghion, the founder of the Chloe fashion brand, one of the first to recognize Lagerfeld's talent. Kaiser Karl is based on Raphaelle Bacque's eponymous biography of the fashion designer. Bacque adapted the book for the screen together with Isaure Pisani-Ferry (Kaboul Kitchen) and Jennifer Have (The Red Band Society). Pisani-Ferry is lead writer on the series and co-wrote all the scripts with Have, Dominique Baumard (The Bureau) and Nathalie Hertzberg (Farewell, De Gaulle, Farewell).

The series is currently being shot in France, Monaco and Italy. Karl Lagerfeld died on February 19, 2019. He was 85. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

