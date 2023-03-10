Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 spoilers reveal Sukuna completes ritual and confronts Yorozu

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga and anime series about a high school student named Yuji who joins a group of sorcerers to defeat a powerful curse named Ryomen Sukuna. The manga has been serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump since 2018 and has been adapted into an anime series and movie. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 of the manga focuses on Sukuna, with a shift in location and a reveal of a previously presumed dead character.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 introduces a ritual and marks the first meeting between Kenjaku and Sukuna in the modern era. However, the character Megumi continues to suffer with little chance of being saved. This chapter has left readers feeling conflicted and eager to see how the story will progress.

In the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna, Yuji, and Maki fought, but Sukuna was too strong. He eventually left to prepare for something important. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 spoilers suggest that Sukuna may have completed a ritual, which is bad news for the heroes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 spoilers reveal that the chapter is titled Bath and it starts with Uraume and Kenjaku waiting near the Zen’in underground chambers in traditional ceremonial robes. It is in this chapter that Sukuna emerges from the bath and completes the ritual, which is bad news for our heroes. The ritual was expected to take 10 months and 10 days, but Sukuna finishes it in what appears to be days or hours. If the ritual had taken longer, Megumi's allies would have come to rescue him.

Later in the chapter, Sukuna goes to the Sendai colony, where Uro Takako and Ryu Ishigori are present. Ryu and Uro both sense Sukuna's presence before the King of Curses appears directly before them. Sukuna easily dispatches Ryu and Uro, then heads to another compound of an unknown locale where he confronts Yorozu. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 spoilers also reveal that Yorozu is originally from the Aizu area and it is strongly suggested that she was the one with one-sided feelings for Sukuna.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 216 spoilers also reveal that Megumi's suffering is likely to continue, and the chances of him being saved are increasingly slim. It is unclear whether Megumi's allies have given up on him, or if they used a modified version of the ritual to shorten its duration. The chapter also reveals that Uro Takako is alive, a surprise to many fans who had presumed her dead. Yuta did not kill her, and it is yet to be seen what her role in the story will be moving forward.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans can expect the release of Chapter 216 on Sunday, March 12 at 7:00 AM PST in the US, the UK, and Europe. Meanwhile, in Japan, the chapter will be available on March 13, 2023. The translated version of the chapter is also expected to be released on the same day, just a few hours after its initial release. For fans around the world, there are different timings for the release of the new chapter. It is advisable to check the local time zone and schedule to avoid missing the release.

Pacific Time: 8 AM PST (March 12, 2023)

Eastern Time: 11 AM EST (March 12, 2023)

European Time: 5 PM CEST (March 12, 2023)

Indian time: 8:30 PM IST (March 12, 2023)

Philippine Time: 11 PM PHT (March 12, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM JST (March 13, 2023)

Australia Time: 12:30 AM ACST (March 13, 2023)

Fans can read all the published chapters of the Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and Manga Plus.

