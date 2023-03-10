Left Menu

Versace reaches for new heights with starry LA rooftop show

Black featured heavily in designer Donatella Versace's collection, alongside pops of orange and pink. Versace offered denim trousers and jackets for more casual options. Men were dressed in snakeskin leather, sequined suit jackets and tops and square toe shoes.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 16:50 IST
Versace reaches for new heights with starry LA rooftop show
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian fashion house Versace made its Fall/Winter 2023 show a star-studded affair on Thursday, moving its catwalk from Milan to Los Angeles three days before this year's Oscars ceremony.

Held on the roof-top of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the open-air show was brought forward by a day due to a heavy rain forecast. Singers Dua Lipa, Cher, Elton John and Lil Nas X, actors Anne Hathaway, Ke Huy Quan and Demi Moore and television personalities Christine Quinn and Tan France were among the celebrities invited.

Gigi Hadid led models on the runway dressed in a black pencil skirt and power-shouldered blazer. Black featured heavily in designer Donatella Versace's collection, alongside pops of orange and pink. Dresses were often short, made of silk and paired with long opera gloves. Versace offered denim trousers and jackets for more casual options. Men were dressed in snakeskin leather, sequined suit jackets and tops and square toe shoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023