Left Menu

OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal dies after falling from high-rise building

Ramesh Agarwal, father of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police.With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:06 IST
OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal's father Ramesh Agarwal dies after falling from high-rise building

Ramesh Agarwal, father of OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal, died on Friday after he fell from a high-rise building, according to police.

''With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.

''His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father's compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief,'' Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement.

Gurugram's DCP (East) Virender Vij said that at around 1 pm, information was received that a person fell from the 20th floor of an apartment in the DLF The Crest Society at Sector 54, Gurugram.

Vij said the police recorded the statement of a family member and an inquest was carried out under Section 174 of the CrPC. The body was handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code relates to cases of unnatural death.

OYO is a leading hospitality technology platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023