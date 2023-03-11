Rani Mukherjee touches feet of Karan Johar at 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway' event

The makers of Rani Mukherjee's upcoming emotional drama 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway' hosted a press meet on Friday, which turned out to be an eventful one. Karan Johar, a dear friend of Rani, joined the discussion with the lead actor and the team. Rani touched Karan's feet which won the hearts of millions. Reacting to Rani's gesture, Karan said, "Our relationship is unique. When I was young, she used to be my sister, then she became 'bhabhi' (sister-in-law). Taking a cue from Karan's words, Rani said, "But won't become your mother any day." The videos of funny banter between two besties are doing the rounds on the internet.

Rani was draped in a white saree with a black border. She sported a black bindi with minimum accessories. Karan wore a black jacket and baggy pants. The event was attended by Sagarika Bhattacharya, on whom, Rani's character in the movie is modelled. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' actor got emotional after meeting Sagarika. Videos and photos of the moment were shared by the paparazzi and the fan pages.

In the event, Rani also spoke about her husband Aditya Chopra's reaction to 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway." Addressing the media Rani said, "Adi was shocked seeing the film. He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film. Last he was so moved is when Yash's uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him. He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I were his child. He said well done and I said, thank you. It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film." Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the movie stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)