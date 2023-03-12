Left Menu

RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its annual meet

12-03-2023
RSS pays tributes to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Shanti Bhushan at its annual meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The RSS on Sunday paid tributes to late Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, socialist leader Sharad Yadav and senior advocate Shanti Bhushan at its annual general body meeting here.

The three-day annual general body meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began here on Sunday, with the organisation paying homage to political leaders and noted personalities who died in the last one year.

The list contained more than 100 names, including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav and Bhushan.

It also had the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

At the first session of the meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale read out the names of all the noted personalities who passed away in the last one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

