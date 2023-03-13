Left Menu

Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga makes stunning entry in a see-through black gown

Singer Lady Gaga made heads turn on Oscars 2023 red carpet with her glamorous look. She arrived at the Dolby Theatre on Monday wearing a black gown with a sheer corset bodice and a drop-waist silhouette.

ANI | Updated: 13-03-2023 06:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 06:24 IST
Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga makes stunning entry in a see-through black gown
Lady Gaga (Image source: MTV). Image Credit: ANI

Gaga accessorized the luxe dress with a sparkling diamond necklace, a diamond bracelet, and stud diamond earrings.

Check out As per Variety, Gaga is expected to make a surprise appearance at the Oscars to perform "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated song from "Top Gun: Maverick".

The decision seemed to be a last-minute back-and-forth effort as Gaga was initially reported to be skipping the awards show due to demands on filming "Joker: Folie a Deux." Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss first stated that Gaga would not be performing during a creative team press conference on March 8. "We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now. Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth... It didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her and that she is used to. So, she is not going to perform on the show," Weiss said.

With Gaga now on the marquee, all of this year's best original song nominees have been confirmed for performances at the Oscars, including Rihanna ("Lift Me Up"), Sofia Carson and Diane Warren ("Applause"), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux ("This Is a Life") and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ("Naatu Naatu"). (ANI)

