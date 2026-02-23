India's AI Summit Overshadowed by Controversial Protest

A protest by the Congress youth wing during the AI Impact Summit has been labelled as 'profoundly regrettable and ill-conceived' by a group of 160 academicians. Their statement highlights concerns over the opposition's ability to distinguish between democratic dissent and the importance of maintaining India's reputation on a global stage.

The protest, linked to Rahul Gandhi's party, took place at the Bharat Mandapam exhibition hall, where Indian Youth Congress workers demonstrated against the government and the India-US trade deal. This act drew criticism for potentially undermining India's international standing as a burgeoning technological power.

The AI Impact Summit itself was a significant event, showcasing India's AI innovations and inviting investment commitments worth $250 billion. Nearly 5 lakh visitors attended, with 41 CEOs from global tech giants present. This summit underlined India's ambition to develop indigenous foundational models and influence the global AI narrative.