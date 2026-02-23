Left Menu

A protest by the Congress youth wing at the recent AI Impact Summit has been criticized by 160 academicians, stating it misjudged the need to safeguard India's global prestige. Attendees observed India's burgeoning technological prowess, marked by substantial investment commitments and a demonstration of indigenous AI capabilities.

New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 10:24 IST
India's AI Summit Overshadowed by Controversial Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A protest by the Congress youth wing during the AI Impact Summit has been labelled as 'profoundly regrettable and ill-conceived' by a group of 160 academicians. Their statement highlights concerns over the opposition's ability to distinguish between democratic dissent and the importance of maintaining India's reputation on a global stage.

The protest, linked to Rahul Gandhi's party, took place at the Bharat Mandapam exhibition hall, where Indian Youth Congress workers demonstrated against the government and the India-US trade deal. This act drew criticism for potentially undermining India's international standing as a burgeoning technological power.

The AI Impact Summit itself was a significant event, showcasing India's AI innovations and inviting investment commitments worth $250 billion. Nearly 5 lakh visitors attended, with 41 CEOs from global tech giants present. This summit underlined India's ambition to develop indigenous foundational models and influence the global AI narrative.

